U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 8

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 8 in the suits below:

In Tony Rogers against Brokhart, Dr. Ritz, John R. Baldwin, Rob Jefreys and Wexford Health Sources, Inc.:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Tony Rogers.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Tony Rogers. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-34-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/8/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00034-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Karnel Nelson against Alfonso David, Jef Denison, Karen Smoot, Oficer Duning, Tery Grisom and Warden Walker:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Karnell Nelson.(rah)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Karnell Nelson. (rah)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00027-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Christine McGoveran against Amazon Web Services, Inc. and Pindrop Security, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County Il, Case Number 2019 L 001786 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4080465), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(maloney, Jennifer)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Elizabeth B. Herrington On Behalf Of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (herrington, Elizabeth)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jennifer L. Maloney On Behalf Of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (maloney, Jennifer)'

'Notice Regarding Filing Re 3 Notice Of Appearance Filed By Amazon Web Services, Inc. The Notice Of Appearance Submitted Is A Fillable Document. Fillable Documents Should Be Converted To Non-fillable Pdf Documents Before Filing On Cm/Ecf. This Notice Is Sent For Informational Purposes Only. (kls3)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Amazon Web Services, Inc.. (maloney, Jennifer)'

'Notice By Amazon Web Services, Inc. To Plaintiffs (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Notice Of Removal)(maloney, Jennifer)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00031 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Traci Rueter against Club Fitness, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Madison County, Case Number 2019l001173 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4080464), Filed By Club Fitness, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - State Court Pleadings, # 2 Exhibit B-Declaration Of Eric Schreimann, # 3 Exhibit State Court Docket, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(schultz, Jeffrey)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Club Fitness, Inc. Identifying Corporate Parent Club Fitness, Inc. For Club Fitness, Inc.. (schultz, Jeffrey)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Donald M. Flack, Jr On Behalf Of Club Fitness, Inc. (flack, Donald)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00030 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Edie Burch against Haled Salen, Jef Grubs, Marcia Toliver and Mat Duning:

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel And Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-28-njr-Gcs. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To The Pro Se Litigant Guide, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(kdw)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Eddie Burch.(rah)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Eddie Burch. (rah)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Eddie Burch. (rah)'

'Motion For Service Of Process At Government Expense By Eddie Burch. (rah)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (rah)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00028-NJR-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jonathan Eugene Barcus against Carl Stevenson:

'Notice Of Removal From Effingham County, Case Number 2019-l-37 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4080677), Filed By Carl Stevenson. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B)(kemper, Ryan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ryan A. Kemper On Behalf Of Carl Stevenson (kemper, Ryan)'

'Answer To Complaint By Carl Stevenson.(kemper, Ryan)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00032 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kimberly Huckabe against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Kimberly Huckabee. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(osterhout, Karl)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Karl E. Osterhout On Behalf Of Kimberly Huckabee (osterhout, Karl)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Kimberly Huckabee. (osterhout, Karl)'

'Amended Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Kimberly Huckabee.(osterhout, Karl)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-26-jpg-Dgw. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00026-JPG-DGW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.