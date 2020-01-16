Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on Dec. 18: Hosam Maher Smadi vs Gary Burges

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Hosam Maher Smadi against Gary Burges, J. Michaelis, Kathy Hil, S. Byram, T. C. Brown and Wiliam True on Dec. 18: 'Motion For Appellate Costs By Hosam Maher Smadi. (jaj)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-02149-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 6, 2018.

