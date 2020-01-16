Court activity on Jan. 2: Hosam Maher Smadi vs Gary Burges

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon Jan. 2: 'Mandate Of Usca As To 14 Notice Of Appeal Filed By Hosam Maher Smadi.remand The Case For Further Proceedings With Recruited Counsel; In All Other Respects, We Affirm. (attachments: # 1 Certified Order, # 2 Certified Judgment)(tba)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-02149-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 6, 2018.