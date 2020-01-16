Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Case activity for Hosam Maher Smadi vs Gary Burges on Jan. 14

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 16, 2020

General court 07

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Hosam Maher Smadi against Gary Burges, J. Michaelis, Kathy Hil, S. Byram, T. C. Brown and Wiliam True on Jan. 14.

'Order Reopening Case: The 12 Order Dismissing Case And 13 Judgment Are Vacated. The First Amendment Claims Are Reinstated, As Set Forth In This Order, Against Defendants Burgess, Hill, True, Brown, And Byram. On Or Before April 6, 2020, Defendants Shall File A Brief Addressing The Impact Of Abbasi On Plaintiff's First Amendment Claims For Damages And Injunctive Relief. On Or Before May 4, 2020, Plaintiff Shall File A Response. Attorney Elizabeth McQuage Of Manning Gross + Massenburg, Llp Located In O'fallon, Illinois, Is Assigned To Represent Plaintiff And Shall Enter Her Appearance On Or Before February4, 2020. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/14/2020. (jsy)'

'Order Assigning Attorney Elizabeth McQuage Of Manning Gross + Massenburg, Llp Located In O'fallon, Illinois, To Represent Plaintiff. (see Doc.29). Attorney Mcquage Shall Enter Her Appearance By 2/4/2020. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/14/2020. (jsy) This Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-02149-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 6, 2018.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News