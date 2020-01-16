Case activity for Hosam Maher Smadi vs Gary Burges on Jan. 14

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon Jan. 14.

'Order Reopening Case: The 12 Order Dismissing Case And 13 Judgment Are Vacated. The First Amendment Claims Are Reinstated, As Set Forth In This Order, Against Defendants Burgess, Hill, True, Brown, And Byram. On Or Before April 6, 2020, Defendants Shall File A Brief Addressing The Impact Of Abbasi On Plaintiff's First Amendment Claims For Damages And Injunctive Relief. On Or Before May 4, 2020, Plaintiff Shall File A Response. Attorney Elizabeth McQuage Of Manning Gross + Massenburg, Llp Located In O'fallon, Illinois, Is Assigned To Represent Plaintiff And Shall Enter Her Appearance On Or Before February4, 2020. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/14/2020. (jsy)'

'Order Assigning Attorney Elizabeth McQuage Of Manning Gross + Massenburg, Llp Located In O'fallon, Illinois, To Represent Plaintiff. (see Doc.29). Attorney Mcquage Shall Enter Her Appearance By 2/4/2020. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/14/2020. (jsy) This Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-02149-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 6, 2018.