Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Court activity on Jan. 13: Monica Richards vs Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 15, 2020

General court 03

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Monica Richards against Abbott Laboratories, Inc. on Jan. 13: 'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-52-Njr. (jlrr)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00052-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 13.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News