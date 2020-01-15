Court activity on Jan. 13: Monica Richards vs Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 13: 'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-52-Njr. (jlrr)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00052-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 13.