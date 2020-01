St. Clair County foreclosures Dec. 31-Jan. 6

DECEMBER 31

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ND VS VIRGINIA KAY FALLS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $32,710.77, 1617 PARKLANE DRIVE, CAHOKIA. 19CH689

LIMOSA LLC VS CARLOTTA BEST, JAMES L BEST, METRO EAST SANITARY DISTRICT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $36,953.96, 5503 AVON PLACE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 19CH690

JANUARY 3

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS LATONYA ANDERSON, SHAWN ANDERSON, $85,573.43, 1808 MUREN BOULEVARD, BELLEVILLE. 20CH01

JANUARY 6

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR IXIS REAL ESTATE CAPITAL TRUST 2007-HE1 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE1 VS LOUISE BOLDEN, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $65,490.28, BELLEVILLE. 20CH03

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS MICHAEL J MABERRY, PEGGY S MABERRY, CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $33,055.86, 422 SOUTH 5TH STREET, CASEYVILLE. 20CH04

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST 2007-CH5 ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-CH5 VS SHERRI LYNN MARLER A/K/A SHERRI MARLER A/K/A SHERRI L KNAPP, HARRY D KNAPP, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, $62,169.49, 167 FREY LANE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH05