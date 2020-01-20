Tenant claims she was assaulted by property owner at home

BELLEVILLE – A tenant claims she was "severely beaten" by the owner of the property she was renting, prompting a lawsuit.

Gina Sparks, who filed suit Dec. 26 in St. Clair Circuit Court, alleges that an incident happened on May 12, 2019, at the property on Laguna Drive in East St. Louis. She claims the property owner of the house she was renting, Victor McCarter, visited her home and assaulted her. Sparks also claims the property owner's girlfriend participated in the alleged assault.

Circuit Court records do not show any criminal charges linked to the defendant linked to the date he is accused of carrying out the attack.

"On or about May 12, 2019, Plaintiff was in her home when Defendant and his girlfriend entered, unwelcome and uninvited, and proceeded to severely beat and batter Plaintiff by punching, kicking and chocking Plaintiff until she was unconscious," the lawsuit states. "This touch was not authorized or welcome in any way and Defendant's actions were intentional and done with malice."

As a result of the alleged assault, Sparks claims she suffered personal injury, disfigurement and loss of a normal life.

Sparks, who is represented by Van-Lear P. Eckert of the Law Office of Van-Lear P. Eckert in Belleville, is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

The Record was unable to make contact with McCarter prior to publication.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-0934.