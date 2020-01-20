Patient alleges HSHS Medical Group provided negligent treatment

BELLEVILLE – A patient is suing HSHS Medical Group, Inc. for allegedly failing to begin antibiotic treatment in a timely manner, resulting in injuries.

Robin Brown and Margaret A. Lysaker filed suit Dec. 20 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against HSHS Medical Group, Inc. and Dr. Sambul Meraj.

The plaintiffs claim they visited HSHS July 8, 2019 and said Brown previously received medical treatment at the facility.

According to the lawsuit, HSHS failed to apply the knowledge and use the skill and care ordinarily used by a reasonably well-qualified health care provider and therefore was professionally negligent.

Specifically, they allege the defendant "negligently and carelessly failed to timely start appropriate intravenous antibiotic therapy on July 8, 2019 when the cultures were made available."

The plaintiffs claim that as a result of the alleged negligence, Brown sustained an infection contributing to his arachnoiditis and suffered injury to his body as a whole. Arachnoiditis is inflammation of the membrane protecting the spinal cord. Sufferers can face severe stinging, burning pain, and neurological problems, according to WebMD.

According to the plaintiff, Brown has suffered pain, loss of enjoyment of normal life and has paid out large sums of money for medical and hospital treatment, which he will continue to pay. The lawsuit also states he has lost earnings.

His wife, Lysaker, is suing for loss of consortium due to her husband's alleged injuries.

The plaintiffs, represented by Joseph A. Bartholomew of Cook, Bartholomew, Shevlin, Cook & Jones of Belleville, are seeking more than $50,000.

HSHS has previously told the Record that it does not comment on pending litigation.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-0929