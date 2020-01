Clausen Miller PC issued the following announcement on Jan. 10.

We would like to send our warmest congratulations to three Clausen Miller partners on their recent retirement from the Firm.

Thomas Ryerson (43 years)

Jack Hynes (34 years)

Andy Jacobson (23 years)

Thank you for your years of service and the invaluable contributions you have made to the Firm.

Original source can be found here.