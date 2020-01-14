CHUHAK & TECSON PC: Chuhak & Tecson welcomes two new associates

Chuhak & Tecson, P.C. issued the following announcement on Jan. 8.

Chuhak & Tecson, P.C. is pleased to welcome two new associates to the firm, Carly Robin and Margaret Walsh.

Robin, who is also a certified financial planner, joins two of the firm’s groups—Estate Planning & Asset Protection and Estate & Trust Administration & Litigation. She crafts individualized estate planning documents, including powers of attorney, wills and irrevocable and revocable trusts. Robin’s prior experience as a trust administrative and estate settlement officer for a corporate fiduciary enables her the ability to meet her clients’ goals and is especially invaluable for those seeking to transfer or protect assets. Robin is actively involved with the Chicago Estate Planning Council where she has served on the workshop committee for three consecutive years.

Robin graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics and received her Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Walsh joins the firm’s Banking, Corporate Transactions & Business Law and Real Estate practice groups, with a focus in corporate and commercial transactions. Clients rely on her to guide them through each phase of business planning, whether it is business formation, ownership structure or contract negotiation and preparation. A consummate writer, Walsh’s articles focus on changes in the law and how they affect her clients’ businesses.

Walsh earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Governors State University and received her Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law, cum laude.

