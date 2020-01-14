Madison - St. Clair Record

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

COZEN O'CONNOR: Review of Significant D&O Cases and Settlements for the Second Half of 2019

By Press release submission | Jan 14, 2020

Microphone2 1000x667

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.

Location

Webinar

Date & Time

Start Date: 01/15/2020

Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

End Date: 01/15/2020

End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Gary Gassman and Stephanie Nashban will present a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "Review of Significant D&O Cases and Settlements for the Second Half of 2019," on Wednesday, January 15. This webinar will focus on the most significant D&O cases relating to both insurance coverage and liability from the second half of 2019. The presenters will discuss takeaways, trends, and things to look for in 2020 in light of these decisions.

The presenters will discuss cases involving:

choice of applicable law and how it affects coverage

definition of claim in D&O policies

securities exclusions in private company D&O policies

importance of board of director efforts in compliance with governing law and regulatory mandates

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Cozen O'Connor - Dallas ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Cozen O'Connor - Dallas, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Cozen O'Connor - Dallas