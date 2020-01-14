COZEN O'CONNOR: Review of Significant D&O Cases and Settlements for the Second Half of 2019

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.

Location

Webinar

Date & Time

Start Date: 01/15/2020

Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

End Date: 01/15/2020

End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Gary Gassman and Stephanie Nashban will present a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "Review of Significant D&O Cases and Settlements for the Second Half of 2019," on Wednesday, January 15. This webinar will focus on the most significant D&O cases relating to both insurance coverage and liability from the second half of 2019. The presenters will discuss takeaways, trends, and things to look for in 2020 in light of these decisions.

The presenters will discuss cases involving:

choice of applicable law and how it affects coverage

definition of claim in D&O policies

securities exclusions in private company D&O policies

importance of board of director efforts in compliance with governing law and regulatory mandates

