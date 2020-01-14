COZEN O'CONNOR: Review of Significant D&O Cases and Settlements for the Second Half of 2019

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.
Location
Webinar
Date & Time
Start Date: 01/15/2020
Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
End Date: 01/15/2020
End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Gary Gassman and Stephanie Nashban will present a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "Review of Significant D&O Cases and Settlements for the Second Half of 2019," on Wednesday, January 15. This webinar will focus on the most significant D&O cases relating to both insurance coverage and liability from the second half of 2019. The presenters will discuss takeaways, trends, and things to look for in 2020 in light of these decisions.
The presenters will discuss cases involving:
choice of applicable law and how it affects coverage
definition of claim in D&O policies
securities exclusions in private company D&O policies
importance of board of director efforts in compliance with governing law and regulatory mandates
