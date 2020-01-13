Madison - St. Clair Record

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Pepper Hamilton Supporting Venture for America

By Press release submission | Jan 13, 2020

Handshake07

Pepper Hamilton LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 7.

Pepper is proud to continue our role with supporting Venture For America (VFA). 

Venture For America prepares recent college graduates for careers as entrepreneurs by placing them with full-time salaried positions at startups. In addition to Fellows receiving training and mentorship, local startups are connected to a diverse pipeline of ambitious talent. Pepper hosts VFA’s Selection Day in Philadelphia, the final step in VFA’s rigorous Selection process. Potential candidates participate in a full-day interview experience and are scored by a group of local judges who help determine who will join the next year’s cohort. Spearheaded by Pepper partner Leah Greenberg Katz, attorneys from Pepper SEED program are actively involved with VFA and are part of the judging process during Selection Day.

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Pepper Hamilton LLP ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Pepper Hamilton LLP, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Pepper Hamilton LLP