PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Pepper Hamilton Supporting Venture for America

Pepper is proud to continue our role with supporting Venture For America (VFA).

Venture For America prepares recent college graduates for careers as entrepreneurs by placing them with full-time salaried positions at startups. In addition to Fellows receiving training and mentorship, local startups are connected to a diverse pipeline of ambitious talent. Pepper hosts VFA’s Selection Day in Philadelphia, the final step in VFA’s rigorous Selection process. Potential candidates participate in a full-day interview experience and are scored by a group of local judges who help determine who will join the next year’s cohort. Spearheaded by Pepper partner Leah Greenberg Katz, attorneys from Pepper SEED program are actively involved with VFA and are part of the judging process during Selection Day.

