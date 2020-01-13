FOLEY & LARDNER LLP: O’Neil, Scannell, Hilliard Named to DMagazine Best Lawyers Under 40 List

Foley and Lardner issued the following announcement on Jan. 8.

New Foley Partner Rachel Kingrey O’Neil, Senior Counsel Thomas Scannell and Associate Chelsea Hilliard were named to DMagazine’s Best Lawyers Under 40 list for 2020. Lawyers are chosen by their peers for recognition and inclusion on the list.

O’Neil, a member of the Litigation department at Foley, represents clients in a variety of complex litigation matters, including director, officer and shareholder disputes, fiduciary duty claims, health care business disputes, business fraud claims, breach of contract, banking and intellectual property disputes.

Scannell, also part of Foley’s Litigation department and the firm’s Bankruptcy & Business Reorganizations practice, focuses on the restructuring of companies in and out of bankruptcy, debtors' and creditors' rights, and debtor-in-possession financers. He also counsels his clients on out-of-court workouts, turnarounds, and the acquisition and sale of distressed assets.

Hilliard is a member of Foley’s Securities Enforcement and Litigation practice group. She advises corporations, financial institutions, and their directors and officers in corporate governance matters and has extensive experience in securities litigation, representing hedge funds, former shareholders, brokers, and other financial-sector clients in investor and counter-party disputes. Hilliard also litigates high-stakes business disputes and other complex commercial matters such as trade secret misappropriation, contract disputes, and business torts.

