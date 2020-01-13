Multiple injections of Enbrel led to patient's death, lawsuit claims

EDWARDSVILLE – A lawsuit was filed against Sawar's Neurological Institute, P.C., after a woman allegedly died from multiple injections of Enbrel.

Robert Zimmer, administrator of the estate of Karen Zimmer, filed a lawsuit Dec. 12 in Madison County Circuit Court after Karen Zimmer was prescribed and injected with Enbrel following a visit to Sawar's Neurological Institute for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

The plaintiff alleges that the injections caused or contributed to the decedent's death, according to the lawsuit. Enbrel is a medication used to relieve joint pain and stop further joint damage in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, according to the company.

According to the lawsuit, Zimmer claims wrongful death because Dr. Amar Sawar allegedly failed to order the appropriate testing and ordered incomplete testing prior to injection. The suit claims that Karen's death has deprived Robert of her companionship, society, love and affection.

Karen Zimmer's online obituary states she died on Oct. 24, 2018.

The institute did not reply to a request for comment from the Record.

Zimmer is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. He is represented by Gregory L. Shevlin of Shevlin & Cook and Michael J. Garavalia of Flynn Guyman & Garavalia.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-1763