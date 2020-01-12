Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Court activity on Jan. 7: James A Goston vs Bary Brady

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 12, 2020

General court 08

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by James A Goston against Bary Brady on Jan. 7: 'Vacated-judgment In A Civil Case. Signed By Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison On 1/7/2020. (dmw2) Modified On 1/10/2020 (cds).'.

Case number 3:15-cv-01357-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 14, 2015.

