Court activity on Jan. 7: James A Goston vs Bary Brady

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 7: 'Vacated-judgment In A Civil Case. Signed By Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison On 1/7/2020. (dmw2) Modified On 1/10/2020 (cds).'.

Case number 3:15-cv-01357-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 14, 2015.