Case activity for James A Goston vs Bary Brady on Jan. 9

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 9.

'Joint Motion To Vacate 86 Judgment By James A Goston. (lechien, Kara)'

'Amended Motion To Vacate 86 Judgment Amended Agreed Motion To Vacate Order Of January 7, 2020, And To Delay Entry Of Judgment By James A Goston. (lechien, Kara)'

'Order Vacating 86 Judgment And Granting 88 Amended Motion To Vacate 86 Judgment Amended Agreed Motion To Vacate Order Of January 7, 2020, And To Delay Entry Of Judgment Filed By James A Goston. Based On The Reasons Contained In The Motion To Vacate Judgment, The Court Vacates The January 7, 2020 Judgment 86 And Allows The Parties Up To And Including May 8, 2020 To Finalize Settlement. Signed By Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison On 1/9/2020. (klh)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:15-cv-01357-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 14, 2015.