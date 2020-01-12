Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Case activity for Jesica Bal vs Roeslein & Associates, Inc. on Jan. 10

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 12, 2020

General court 03

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jesica Bal against Roeslein & Associates, Inc. on Jan. 10.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Randolph County, Case Number 2019l21 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4084059), Filed By Roeslein & Associates, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit State File, # 2 Exhibit Civil Cover Sheet)(devine, Julie)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Roeslein & Associates, Inc.. (devine, Julie)'

'Notice By Roeslein & Associates, Inc. To Plaintiff Of Notice Of Removal (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Notice Of Removal)(devine, Julie)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00045 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 10.

