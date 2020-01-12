Madison - St. Clair Record

Case activity for Madisyn Staufer vs Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, LLC on Jan. 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Madisyn Staufer against Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, LLC on Jan. 10.

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair County, Case Number 19l0311 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4084088), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - State Court File, # 2 Exhibit B-Burnett Declaration, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(insler, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Charles Noah Insler On Behalf Of Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, Llc (insler, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Charles Noah Insler On Behalf Of Pathfinder Software Llc D/b/A Centeredge Software, Llc (insler, Charles)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, Llc. (insler, Charles)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Pathfinder Software Llc D/b/A Centeredge Software, Llc. (insler, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Glenn E. Davis On Behalf Of Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, Llc (davis, Glenn)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Glenn E. Davis On Behalf Of Pathfinder Software Llc D/b/A Centeredge Software, Llc (davis, Glenn)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00046 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 10.

