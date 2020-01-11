U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 3

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 3 in the suits below:

In Michael Day against Southern Illinois Hardware, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of St. Clair County, Illinois, Case Number 19l0798 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075983), Filed By Southern Illinois Hardware, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - State Court Complaint, # 2 Exhibit B - Motion For Class Certification, # 3 Exhibit C - Declaration Of Lorrie Maag, # 4 Attachment - Notice To State Court, # 5 Attachment-Notice To Plaintiff)(potter, Terry)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Terry L. Potter On Behalf Of Southern Illinois Hardware, Llc (potter, Terry)'

'Exhibit By Southern Illinois Hardware, Llc. Exhibit To 1 Notice Of Removal, Civil Cover Sheet. (potter, Terry)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00008 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Barbara Banks Nichols against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Barbara Banks-Nichols. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(pavisian, James)'

'Motion For Leave To Appeal In Forma Pauperis By Barbara Banks-Nichols. (pavisian, James)'

'Notice Of Appearance By James Pavisian On Behalf Of Barbara Banks-Nichols (pavisian, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00009 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lindsey Cordes and Michael Cordes against Advengenix, LLC, Amber Coper and Vios Fertitility Institute Chicago, LLC:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4076419.), Filed By Lindsey Cordes, Michael Cordes. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2, # 3 Exhibit 3)(boock, Jamie)'

'Summons Requested. (boock, Jamie)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00010 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Micheal Dunigan against Hogan Transports, Inc. , Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc. and Hurah Redman:

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair, Case Number 19-l-0829 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075421), Filed By Phs Enterprises, Inc., D/b/A Midstate Produce, Hurrah Redman. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 State Court Complaint Summons And Complaint, # 3 Exhibit Exhibit A)(bedesky, Michael)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael J. Bedesky On Behalf Of Phs Enterprises, Inc., D/b/A Midstate Produce, Hurrah Redman (bedesky, Michael)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Phs Enterprises, Inc., D/b/A Midstate Produce. (bedesky, Michael)'

'Consent To Removal Byhogan Truck Leasing, Inc.. (callis, Cheryl)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Cheryl Callis By On Behalf Of Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc.. (callis, Cheryl)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Cheryl Callis On Behalf Of Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc. (callis, Cheryl)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00006 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Westfield Insurance Company against Bonie Johnson, GRANITE CITY COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 9, ILLINOIS CENTRAL SCHOOL BUS, LLC, Jace Miler, Mary An Ramsey, National Interstate Insurance Company, North America Central School Bus Intermediate Holding Company, LLC and Timothy Miler:

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075936.), Filed By Westfield Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet)(pickett, Christopher)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Christopher J. Pickett On Behalf Of Westfield Insurance Company (pickett, Christopher)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00007 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.