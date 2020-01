St. Clair County real estate Dec. 9-13

DECEMBER 9

BELLEVILLE

$73,500.00 - 3329 WEST A ST - ROBERT AND MARALINA ELLIOTT TO KELLY M BULLARD

$80,000.00 - 944 BELLE VALLEY DR - ANDRIUS STARYGINAS TO THE ALLEN AND COURTNEY WARD LIVING TRUST

$78,500.00 - 401 NORTH 41ST ST - JEFFREY W AYERS TO DEVON N KARBACH AND SAMATHA M LILE

$91,500.00 - 833 LEBANON AVE - NATHAN AND DANIELLE GARDNER TO MICHELLE SADDLER

$138,000.00 - 528 MILLSTONE DR - DANIEL HAWKINS TO KRISTINA MARIE WINGER

$47,000.00 - 605 SOUTH 15TH ST - JOHN AND DEBORAH MCPHERSON TO BRADLEY AND KELLY MOOSE

$16,000.00 - 200 N 12TH ST - LARRY SINN VIA PROBATE ESTATE OF MARK R SINN TO RIVERSIDE PROPERTY INVEST LLC

DUPO

$105,000.00 - 541 MINNIE AVE - STEVEN R HEIPLE TO RYAN SCHWARTZ

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$212,900.00 - 854 SAYBROOK FALLS DR - LANCE AND HEATHER JOHNSON TO MICHAEL AND EVANGELINE ADCOCK

LEBANON

$210,000.00 - WEIL RD - NANCY A PING REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO JORDAN AND ANDREA ROPER

$105,000.00 - 1406 WEIL RD - NANCY A PING REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO BETHEL RIDGE FARMS LLC

$115,000.00 - 1400 WEIL RD - GERALD AND RUTH WAELTZ TO BETHEL RIDGE FARMS LLC

$360,000.00 - 1532 WEIL RD - DAVID SHAW JR LIVING TRUST TO JEROME AND COLLEEN HEADRICK

LENZBURG

$145,000.00 - 611 NORTH 2ND ST - RANDALL A PHLEPS TO CABB PROPERTIES LLC

MASCOUTAH

$125,000.00 - S TENTH ST - BRICKYARD DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC TO CITY OF MASCOUTAH

$35,000.00 - 8371 STATE ROUTE 4 - AIRWORLD CENTER LAND TRUST TO CITY OF MASCOUTAH

O'FALLON

$165,000.00 - 113 HILLCREST DR - CHRISTOPHER E DOYON TO MATTHEW WILLIAM TASSO AND ASHLEY PAIGE TASSO

$282,500.00 - 948 STONE BRIAR DR - STEPHEN AND MELINDA HAIGH TO ADAM J STOCK AND JOLENE B CANAGA

$118,500.00 - 715 W WASHINGTON ST - R3 DEVELOPMENT GROUP NFP TO AMBER LATIN

SHILOH

$130,000.00 - 331 WESTLINE COURT - JOSEPH AND NAHANA STOGNER TO KAYIRA TOLSON

SWANSEA

$23,000.00 - 3605 FINCH LANE - COBBLESTONE PARK LLC TO C A JONES INC

DECEMBER 10

BELLEVILLE

$20,900.00 - 2 ELMWOOD - DELLA BROKS, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID MABUS TO CITY OF BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS

$172,000.00 - 413 HICKORY MANOR - MICHAEL WALSH TO BRIAN AND ADLISON DUNDON

$28,500.00 - 225 NORTH 13TH ST - LAURA A POWELL TO CHRISTOPHER J LEE

$186,500.00 - 7712 BAXTER DR - BETTE R VOSS LIVING TRUST TO DEBORAH HICKS

$219,866.00 - 1437 FAIRWOOD DR - BKD PROPERTIES LLC TO JENNY BIEBER

$73,000.00 - 8905 TANGLEWOOD CIRCLE - MARIAN HOWARD TO MACKENZIE L GROOTHUIS

$232,000.00 - 2914 14TH FAIRWAY DR - JASON AND MARISSA POULTER TO WADE F MEADOWS III AND AMBER DAWN MEADOWS

$206,500.00 - 221 SUMMERS TRACE - KYLE M BECKETT TO TERRENCE AND TERRI HOGG

$100,000.00 - 7652 WESTCHESTER DR - RACHEL AND NATHANIEL SCHAEFER TO SHIRLEY BLAIR AND JIMMY L BLAIR SR

$204,000.00 - 2733 AUTUMN HARVEST LANE - HEZEKIAH AND JAMESEVA WEBB TO NATHANIEL AND RACHEL SCHAEFER

$35,000.00 - 210 FREEDOM DR - JOHNNIE MCKINNIE TO SHANNA AND ISAIAH MCHELLEN

$86,000.00 - 3024 WEST MAIN ST - VI INC TO KYLE J GABEL

$256,878.00 - 2705 CRIMSON VIEW DR - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO ROBERT L HOLMES

$69,900.00 - 128 SOUTH 17TH ST - BELLEVILLE MARVIN MCINTYRE TO FREDRICKA GAVIN

$15,000.00 - 816 & 818 NORTH DOUGLAS AVE - CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK TO TRC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC

$30,000.00 - 617 EAST B ST - CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK TO TRC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC

$40,000.00 - 963 GREEN MOUNT LANE - MICHAEL AND JANICE FORNESS TO RIAN M SHANEYFELT

CAHOKIA

$49,000.00 - 1306 MORNING STAR DR - ARCHANGELS ENTERPRISES LLC TO NICHAEL ROACH

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$210,000.00 - 6812 LAUREL SPRINGS COURT - ANTHONY AND LYNDA BIVONA TO TERESA A HOFF

MASCOUTAH

$233,500.00 - 405 WHETSTONE LANE - DUANE AND JENNIFER ROBINSON TO WESLEY AND STACEY HICKS

$260,000.00 - 1171 LARKSPUR DR - DANIEL J LAIRD AND CHERRY-ANN LAIRD TO MARK LARSON HARTER AND JANPHEN POONTONG

MILLSTADT

$92,500.00 - 215 W LAUREL ST - CULLEN PROPERTIES LLC TO STEPHANIE M BOBCIK

O'FALLON

$359,450.00 - 1025 THORNBURY PLACE - HAGSTROM FAMILY LIVING TRUST TO DAVID AND SHELLEY ATKINSON

$190,000.00 - 449 NORTH MAIN ST - ELIZABETH C MCCLARY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO LELAND AND JENNIFER ROWLAND

$344,000.00 - 308 WINDSOR FOREST RD - RONALD AND TERESA MUSSATTO TO MARANDA WILLIAMS

$169,000.00 - 313 DONNA DR - KENNETH AND TRACY ANN PAYNE TO AMANDA AND PHILLIP SOUSER

$256,879.00 - 402 VANCROFT PLACE - ASSOCIATED HOLDINGS LLC IV TO ROBERTA J BODY

$235,000.00 - 917 SILVERLINK DR - LELAND AND JENNIFER ROWLAND TO KIP A BUETTNER

$283,500.00 - 1436 CLIFTON WAY COURT - JOHNNY AND JANAI RAY TO FRANKLIN EWING

$198,500.00 - 8 WILDWOOD LANE - JUPE AND HOLLY ETHERIDGE TO RYAN WILSON

SHILOH

$184,000.00 - 2639 MERIDIAN LAKE DR - AARON AND REBECCA SISEK TO CLAY E BEYERSDORFER

SMITHTON

$430,000.00 - 5418 STATE ROUTE 159 - ALLAN C STAHL TO JOSHUA AND KELLY HUBBARD

DECEMBER 11

BELLEVILLE

$118,000.00 - 34 FAHEY PLACE - SANDY FEET LLC TO WILLIAM AND STACY GAUCH

$264,900.00 - 2667 LONDON LANE - PETER AND ELIZABETH DEARMOND TO RICHARD BUFORD AND YOTA KIRK-BUFORD

$48,000.00 - 1926 E BELLE AVE - JEAN A DAENZER TO CATHERINE AND EDWARD FOSTER

CAHOKIA

$750.00 - 1420 WILLIAMS ST - LANCE WHITE TO GARRARD J EDMUNDS

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$264,600.00 - HWY 15 - AMBROSIA LAND INVESTMENTS LLC TO WALNUT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LLC

$20,900.00 - 510 MISSOURI AVE - E & L LLC TO BARBARA HENDERSON

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$234,900.00 - 861 SAYBROOK FALLS DR - PHILIP AND STACY COOLBERTH TO DARON M WILLIAMS AND SHANNON WAHAIB WILLIAMS

$213,000.00 - 709 WILD HORSE CREEK DR - ALFONSO AND ZAHRA FRAGA TO DANIEL AND LESLIE BROCK

$302,613.00 - 251 ARBOUR MEADOWS COURT - TERRY G AND M LYNN THEIS TO RAYSHONE AND JAKITA MCBRIDE

$163,000.00 - 31 WESLAKE DR - SCOTT MAY TO NICHOLAS MUELLER AND SHONTE MATTHEWS

$107,000.00 - 202 NOTTINGHAM COURT - THE MORRIS FAMILY TRUST TO THE ALLAN AND COURTNEY WARD LIVING TRUST

$19,800.00 - 9450 MARBARRY DR - DME CONSTRUCTION INC TO DONALD AND SUSAN MCFADDEN

FREEBURG

$84,800.00 - 8443 RIVER KING DR - ESTATE OF DAVID FAVRE TO HEPPERMANN DESIGN LLC

MASCOUTAH

$170,000.00 - 9 S 9TH ST - RICHARD AND PHYLLIS JOHNSON TO EQUITY SUCCESS INC

$155,000.00 - 103 N MARKET - RICHARD AND PHYLLIS JOHNSON TO EQUITY SUCCESS INC

O'FALLON

$233,000.00 - 1110 HEATHERWOOD DR - JILL PHILLIPS TO NICHOLAS KELM

$53,000.00 - 224 E ADAMS ST - JERRY ALLEN PIPES TO LARRY AND THERESA SEIPP

$50,000.00 - 114 CARSON DR - ESTATE OF DORIS JOHNSON SMITH, DECEASED TO JORDAN BOLIN

SHILOH

$256,000.00 - 3595 SKY HAWK DR - DARIUS S HOWLETT SR AND TRACY MCMULLEN-HOWL TO MARGARET ANN PETRY AND JORDAN ALEXANDER PETRY

SWANSEA

$28,000.00 - 23 BRACKET ST - HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MYRTLE R COLEMAN, DECEASED TO A & E MIDWEST INVESTMENTS INC

$105,000.00 - 1539 JAY AVE & 1701 ANNA ROSE - SANDRA S BLANQUART TO LAWRENCE GARLIT

DECEMBER 12

BELLEVILLE

$107,900.00 - 948 COOL VALLEY DR - SHARON L BYRD TO CHRISTOPHER MAURA

CAHOKIA

$29,000.00 - 2392 LORRAINE DR - ANDREW ALTMAN TO DIANE PARSONS

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$305,000.00 - 19 DEERWOOD TRAIL - SHERRI L WOOLARD TO ANDREW AND SABRINA DAVIS

$20,000.00 - 1619 PONTIAC RD - HUD TO SARAH ALLEN

$156,750.00 - 9744 GREENRIDGE HEIGHTS RD - KATHRYN A LAPINSKI TO TWANNA CUNNINGHAM

FREEBURG

$160,000.00 - 318 E MILL ST - ROBERT H LINDER REVOCABLE TRUST TO WILLIAM AND VICKI KIEFER

LEBANON

$153,500.00 - 215 WEST MAIN ST - KENNETH MARRIOTT TO NATHANIEL AND JESSICA BROWN

MASCOUTAH

$295,000.00 - 9592 MALLARD DR - JACK L GEORGE II AND JILL B GEORGE TO ERIC MEAD AND MARIA LUISA PESIRI

$336,000.00 - 9607 MALLARD DR - DAVID AND MARIA THRIFT TO KEITH AND SAMANTHA PETERS

$199,900.00 - 443 FALLING LEAF WAY - KEITH AND SAMANTHA PETERS TO NATHAN AND DANIELLE MARTIN

MILLSTADT

$20,000.00 - 8841 STATE ROUTE 163 - ADAM THOMAS TO HAROLD BOLLINGER

NEW ATHENS

$220,000.00 - 2808 SCENIC LAKE DR - BARBARA J LINDAUER TRUST TO MADALYN AND BLENDENA KILLEBREW

O'FALLON

$245,000.00 - 1614 ST ANDREWS DR - WALTER B PARKER LIVING TRUST TO NANCY MOORE

$325,000.00 - 734 N SEVEN HILLS RD - GILBERT AND PATRICIA HARTER, TRUSTEES TO GASSER PROPERTIES LLC 6

SHILOH

$172,000.00 - 3809 ROLLING MEADOWS DR - LARRY AND LAURA RAGAN TO JOSHUA A ROSEKE

$46,000.00 - 3493 CHIPPEWA DR - SHILOH BUILDING GROUP LLC TO NEW TRADITION HOMES LLC

$46,000.00 - 3444 DAKOTA DR - SHILOH BUILDING GROUP LLC TO NEW TRADITION HOMES LLC

SWANSEA

$138,500.00 - 315 MARY JO DRIVE - JENNIFER AND STEPHEN HOLMAN TO WILLIAM ROGERS AND KIRA WRIGHT

TRENTON

$247,625.00 - DRESSEL SCHOENG ROAD - YVONNE MARIE VENTURINO TO SCOTT AND CAROL AND CHERI BARBEE

WASHINGTON PARK

$750.00 - 5302, 5302, 5304, 5306, 5308 EASTGATE AVE - SCHUNTEZ AND MEGAN FAIR TO JIMMIE L SPENCER

DECEMBER 13

BELLEVILLE

$70,000.00 - 6315-6317 WEST WASHINGTON ST - PK PROPERTIES AND MANAGEMENT LLC TO RDS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

$126,500.00 - 29 BERRYWOOD DR - BARBARA J EATON TO AMY V CYRUS

$122,000.00 - 109-111 CHASE PARK DR - MATTHEW AND DEBORAH RANDOLPH TO GILBERT CABRERA GARLIT

$229,500.00 - 2316 SLAMMER DR - JUDITH A KOCH TO JACOB A HAWKINS AND KELSEY J MAVES

$204,000.00 - 2413 HEATHER HILL COURT - JIMMIE AND DIANE WILKERSON TO JENNIFER MCMURRAY

$17,000.00 - 2930 FREDERICKA ST - MARGARET RANDOLPH, EXECUTOR FOR THE ESTATE OF JOANN KAMPMANN TO SHAEFER HOMES LLC

$47,100.00 - 12 COMMODORE DR - BRYAN J WILDERMUTH TO W KEVIN WILDERMUTH

CAHOKIA

$19,000.00 - 2118 LYNN ST - SKY BLUE DEVELOPMENT TO ELISEO P RODRIGUEZ

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$2,000.00 - 1471-1475 GATY AVE - CARLTON J DAVIS TO SANCHEZ JAMES

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$224,000.00 - 105 BROADSTONE DR - GREG AND JULENE SOBOL TO ADRIENNE AND BRETTON FRIERSON

$97,500.00 - 105 MARK DR - CHARLES M RUFF TO LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES

MILLSTADT

$52,507.00 - 41646 DOUGLAS RD - FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION TO JAMES HENRY HEBERER

O'FALLON

$425,000.00 - 502 W STATE ST - GILBERT AND PATRICIA HARTER, TRUSTEES TO JARVIS COMPANIES INC

$475,000.00 - BOWLER RD - JOSHUA AND ELIZABATH LEHDE TO RICHARD J GOZRAD REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

SHILOH

$280,000.00 - 2652 WESTINGHOUSE DR - PAUL AND ALICE FRAZIER TO DAVID AND PATRICIA LICKENBROCK

SMITHTON

$200,000.00 - 5463 WHITE OAK DR - NOLLAU NURSERIES INC TO D & F CONTRACTING INC

$167,500.00 - 6206 PRESS RD - ESTATE OF LORETTA M GREGORICH TO BRIAN AND JAIME STOOPS

SWANSEA

$128,000.00 - 1804 KINSELLA AVE - ESTATE OF RICKY L HUG, DECEASED TO MELANIE OFFICER