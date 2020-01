Case activity for Traci Rueter vs Club Fitness, Inc. on Jan. 8

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 8.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Madison County, Case Number 2019l001173 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4080464), Filed By Club Fitness, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - State Court Pleadings, # 2 Exhibit B-Declaration Of Eric Schreimann, # 3 Exhibit State Court Docket, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(schultz, Jeffrey)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Club Fitness, Inc. Identifying Corporate Parent Club Fitness, Inc. For Club Fitness, Inc.. (schultz, Jeffrey)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Donald M. Flack, Jr On Behalf Of Club Fitness, Inc. (flack, Donald)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00030 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 8.