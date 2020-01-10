U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 31

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 31 in the suits below:

In Michele K Staley against Phylis A. Fry:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4073553.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons, # 3 Supplement Entry Of Appearance)(wendler, Brian)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Eric D. Jackstadt On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (jackstadt, Eric)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Angie Marie Zinzilieta On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (zinzilieta, Angie)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01404 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Chris Eason and EASON CONSTRUCTION, LLC:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4073511.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit)(kelley, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas R. Kelley On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelley, Thomas)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01402 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Feriew Kidane against Gary Dixon and K & B Transportation, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Fayette County Circuit Court, Case Number 2019-l-11 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4073514), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A-state Court Pleadings, # 3 Exhibit B-Affidavit Of David Brody)(mcgonigle, Adam)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By K&b Transportation, Inc.. (mcgonigle, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael Reda On Behalf Of All Defendants (reda, Michael)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01403 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Tyrone Gil against C / O Rush, C / O Smith, Derek Smith, Dr. Larson, J Jones, Sergeant Johnson, Tina Sandstrom, Warden Sulivan and Wexford Health Care:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Tyrone Gill.(jaj)'

'Letter To The Court From Plaintiff Regarding Payment Has Been Sent Via Regular Mail. (attachments: # 1 Notice Re: Filing Fee Payment) (jaj)'

'Motion To Appoint Counsel By Tyrone Gill. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Tyrone Gill. (jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01405-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.