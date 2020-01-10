Case activity for Justin K. Lynch vs ADM on Jan. 6

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 6.

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge Staci M. Yandle And Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-21-smy-Rjd. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To The Pro Se Litigant Guide, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(rah)'

'Complaint Against Adm, Filed By Justin K. Lynch.(rah)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Justin K. Lynch. (rah)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Justin K. Lynch. (rah)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00021-SMY-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 6.