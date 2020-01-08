Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

HEPLERBROOM: Heplerbroom Employees Donate to Equipping the Called

By Press release submission | Jan 8, 2020

Handshake

HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Jan. 2.

Employees in the Edwardsville office of HeplerBroom have again donated to Equipping the Called Foster & Crisis Closet, a non-profit group that provides basic necessities such as clothing and toiletries to children when they are initially placed in foster care. 

Julie Tracy, the organization’s co-founder, expressed her deep gratitude for the firm’s support. 

(In 2019, HB’s employees donated nearly $3,500 to the organization.)

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about HeplerBroom ?

Sign-up Next time we write about HeplerBroom, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

HeplerBroom