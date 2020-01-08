HEPLERBROOM: Heplerbroom Employees Donate to Equipping the Called

HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Jan. 2.

Employees in the Edwardsville office of HeplerBroom have again donated to Equipping the Called Foster & Crisis Closet, a non-profit group that provides basic necessities such as clothing and toiletries to children when they are initially placed in foster care.

Julie Tracy, the organization’s co-founder, expressed her deep gratitude for the firm’s support.

(In 2019, HB’s employees donated nearly $3,500 to the organization.)

