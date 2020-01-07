Madison - St. Clair Record

SCHIFF HARDIN LLP: Schiff Elects Three Attorneys to Partnership

By Press release submission | Jan 7, 2020

Schiff Hardin LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 2.

Schiff Hardin has elected three attorneys to its partnership, effective January 1, 2020. The attorneys work in the Private Clients, Litigation, and Corporate practice areas, and are based in the Chicago and New York offices.

New partners in Chicago:

David Pi – Litigation and Dispute Resolution

Nicholas M. Tipsord – Corporate and Transactional

New partners in New York:

Brian K. Janowsky – Private Clients, Trusts and Estates

