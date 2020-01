St. Clair County foreclosures Dec. 30-31

DECEMBER 30

US BANK TRUST NA NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST VS BRENDA WYANT A/K/A BRENDA MCELWEE AS CO-EXECUTOR, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF DAVID D WYANT, KAREN J KELLER AS CO-EXECUTOR, BRENDA WYANT A/K/A BRENDA MCELWEE, KAREN J KELLER, RICHARD WYANT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $196,536.08, 248 BETHEL MEADOWS ROAD, CASEYVILLE. 19CH682

21ST CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS SHEILA MARBLE A/K/A SHEILA T MARBLE, BRIAN C MARBLE, THE COLLEGE OF GOVERNOR FRENCH D/B/A GOVERNOR FRENCH ACADEMY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $8,548.13, 8113 EAST CHURCH LANE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 19CH683

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC VS REBECCA MISSEY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $73,499.73, 217 SOUTH MAIN STREET, MARISSA. 19CH684

WATERFALL VICTORIA GRANTOR TRUST II SERIES G VS DONNA JO DENBOW A/K/A DONNA J DENBOW A/K/A DONNA DENBOW, MICHAEL MONROE DENBOW A/K/A MICHAEL M DENBOW A/K/A MICHAEL DENBOW, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $75,409.84, 612 SUNNY HILL DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH685

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

DECEMBER 31

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY VS ANNIECE L WILLIAMS A/K/A ANNIECE WILLIAMS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $133,245.63, 50 GRANVUE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 19CH686

COMMERCIAL BANK VS CORTEZE L SMITH SR AND ASHIA LATRICE THOMAS, $53,735.53, 2027 MAPLE TREE LANE, CAHOKIA. 19CH687

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC VS WILLIAM W FRANKO, GEORGETOWNE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $96,834.82, 935 GEORGETOWNE, O'FALLON. 19CH688