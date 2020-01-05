Madison - St. Clair Record

Case activity for Michael Day vs Southern Illinois Hardware, LLC on Jan. 3

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 5, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Michael Day against Southern Illinois Hardware, LLC on Jan. 3.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of St. Clair County, Illinois, Case Number 19l0798 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075983), Filed By Southern Illinois Hardware, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - State Court Complaint, # 2 Exhibit B - Motion For Class Certification, # 3 Exhibit C - Declaration Of Lorrie Maag, # 4 Attachment - Notice To State Court, # 5 Attachment-Notice To Plaintiff)(potter, Terry)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Terry L. Potter On Behalf Of Southern Illinois Hardware, Llc (potter, Terry)'

'Exhibit By Southern Illinois Hardware, Llc. Exhibit To 1 Notice Of Removal, Civil Cover Sheet. (potter, Terry)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00008 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 3.

