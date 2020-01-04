Madison - St. Clair Record

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 27

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 4, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 27 in the suits below:

In ERC Access, Inc. and East River Capital, Inc. against Route Consultant, Inc. , Rummy Inc. , Stephen Dun and VLD Access, Inc. :

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4072049.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(phelps, Theresa)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By All Plaintiffs. (phelps, Theresa)'

'Request For Waiver Of Service Sent To All Defendants On 12/27/2019 By All Plaintiffs. Waiver Of Service Due By 1/27/2020. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Proposed Waiver Of Service)(phelps, Theresa)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01398 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

