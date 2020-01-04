Court activity on Jan. 2: Moriah Jones vs The TJX Companies, Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 2: 'Complaint Against The Tjx Companies, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075026.), Filed By Moriah Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit B)(aikens, Carla)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00005 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 2.