Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Court activity on Jan. 2: Moriah Jones vs The TJX Companies, Inc.

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 4, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Moriah Jones against The TJX Companies, Inc. on Jan. 2: 'Complaint Against The Tjx Companies, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075026.), Filed By Moriah Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit B)(aikens, Carla)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00005 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 2.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

