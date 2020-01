St. Clair County real estate Dec. 2-6

DECEMBER 2

BELLEVILLE

$40,150.00 - 3902 MEMORIAL DR - MIDFIRST BANK TO HUD

$43,450.00 - 205 & 207 S 18TH ST - KARIN ASFOUR LIVING TRUST TO GERALD GUNDLACH

$47,850.00 - 909 BRISTOW ST - KARIM W ASFOUR TO GERALD GUNDLACH

$61,500.00 - 24 CASCADE DR - ALINE SULLIVAN AND RUBY ERRANTE TO BROOKE HERRINGTON

$22,000.00 - 118 PORTLAND AVE - NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC TO KOFFI AYI

$112,000.00 - 10 IMPALA COURT - ROGER RODDY AND ELLEN NOWAK-RODDY TO DAVID LOVELESS

$81,000.00 - 35 APPLE TREE LANE - JESSE TRENT TO CASSAUNDRA THYNE

$171,900.00 - 2705 BROOKMEADOW DR - CHRISTINA AND JEFFREY PETERS TO MARCHEZ MOSLEY

$124,900.00 - 525 SOUTH MISSOURI AVE - JACOB AND KRISTEN KEINITZ TO KATHEYN BEERS AND STEPHANIE MILLS

$45,000.00 - 3817 MEMORIAL DR - SHAWN POE TO B&T BUILDING CONCEPTS INC

$134,900.00 - 15 NORTH 38TH ST - JERRY J TRENT JR TO ETHAN AND HEYLEY POTTS

$32,500.00 - 4000 MEMORIAL DR - CHAD AND KAREN TRURAN TO JMM INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

$187,500.00 - 2860 SMOKEHOUSE WAY - JOSEPH E MORITZ TO RYAN AND ANDREA SMITH

CAHOKIA

$11,500.00 - 715 SAINT BARBARA LANE - ARUSYAK SAHAKYAN TO FORTUNATE HOMES IL1 LLC

$54,500.00 - 515 ST LEO DR - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO BENJAMIN AND JENNIFER CLARK

$25,000.00 - 115 DONALD ST - MONTRELL INGRAM TO THOMAS AND TRACY KNOWLES

$42,000.00 - 1130 WATER ST - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO TERRELL AND LORYN HIGGINS

CASEYVILLE

$91,000.00 - 213 W LINCOLN ST - GENEVA P MILLER AND EVELYN M BILYEU-COX TO CYNTHIA A MIZE

COLLINSVILLE

$9,900.00 - 205 JOE ST - PANCAP LLC TO ZACHARY KORNFIELD AND CHEYENNE BUNETA

$18,000.00 - 225 BERNICE ST - JUSTIN M BOULCH TO ROSALINDA ERLINDA URQUIA

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$36,900.00 - 712 NORTH 22ND ST - TUJAY INC TO TERISA MCNEESE

$160,000.00 - 7400 BUNKUM RD - ILLINOIS QUARRY LLC TO GREAT FALLS LAND TRUST

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$155,000.00 - 10 OAK DR - NICOLE AND JOHN REESE TO TRISHA AND LUKE LAVIN

$38,500.00 - 9721 RIDGE HEIGHTS RD - DENISE A SABO TO ELLEN THIELEMAN

FREEBURG

$120,192.00 - 203 N WEST ST - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO VA

$10,000.00 - 112 EAST SOUTH ST - LORI A HOERCHER TO JAMES AND SARAH HARMS

MASCOUTAH

$86,000.00 - 505 NORTH 4TH ST - JANET SCHNUR SIMMONS, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO LLA PROPERTIES LLC

$50,300.00 - 9669 WINNEBAGO WAY - AKS DEVELOPMENT LLC TO KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO

$162,000.00 - 122 NORTH COUNTY RD - BRANDON C JEFFERY TO LUKE AND DAYNA MOODY

$285,724.00 - 865 TANZANITE LANE - CNR INC TO CHRISTOPHER AND RITCHIE CLOW

$270,000.00 - 900 OTTAWA - BRADLY AND ELIZABETH FELMLEE TO TIMOTHY AND COMICA MIDDLETON

O'FALLON

$727,339.00 - 1865 BETHEL RIDGE FARMS BLVD - BETHEL RIDGE FARMS LLC TO JAMIE AND ROBYN TEBBE

$115,500.00 - 510 E WASHINGTON ST - BRADLEY J MARTINI TO NATHANIEL AND TODD PRICE

$235,000.00 - 937 SILVERLINK DR - ROGER AND BRENDA REIFF TO JAMES BUCKELS SR AND IDA BUCKELS

$245,000.00 - 1214 ILLINI DR - DAVID AND SUSAN RADDEN TO JORDAN M ATWATER

$250,000.00 - 1409 NOTTINGHILL DR - ALEXANDER AND LESLIE MCCORMICK TO ADAM AND DALLAS JANSSEN

$300,000.00 - 708 CARDIFF COURT - THOMAS AND BECKY BLACK TO RACHEL AND JOSHUA LYONS

$118,000.00 - 205 WELLESLEY DR - TIFFANY M MARCINKOWSKI TO CHARLES AND WANDA HARRISON

$344,500.00 - 1112 MERRIAM PKWY - THOMAS AND NICOLE JOHNSON TO KEITH TAYLOR AND DAVID HENRY

$58,500.00 - 1313 TIMGER RIDGE TRACE DR - RESERVES OF TIMBER RIDGE LLC TO HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION

$142,000.00 - 412 FOUNTAINBLEAU - BARBARA L JACOBETTI TO SUSAN K BATCHELDER

SHILOH

$370,000.00 - 3517 BANNON RIDGE COURT - LAREN AND CARMA LOVE TO DANNY AND LETICIA CORNEJO

SMITHTON

$236,016.00 - 5530 AUTUMN ASH DR - D&F HOME BUILDERS INC TO SHANNON M GARLAND

$249,000.00 - 4823 LEDGESTONE DR - DAKOTA AND ASHLEY BUSKIRK TO JEREMY DEJOURNETT

SWANSEA

$265,000.00 - 1873 CARRINGTON WAY - JERRY J TRENT JR TO WILBERT L BEDFORD JR

$210,000.00 - 3945 MICHAEL JOHN DR - KAROLYN AND MIKE NEEDLES TO CHRISTOPHER AND HALEY HUNT

DECEMBER 3

BELLEVILLE

$130,000.00 - 216 SOUTH DOUGLAS AVE - GARY AND CARRIE STROBEL TO RHONDA B SHAW

$28,000.00 - 129 SOUTH 18TH ST - VALERIE SEALS TO WILLIAM AND SANDRA HARVIE

$168,500.00 - 1972 RESERVE WALK WAY - STEPHEN D WILLIS JR TO STEVEN MURPHY

CAHOKIA

$27,000.00 - 1714 MULLENS AVE - AMERICAN ESTATE AND TRUST FBO TERESA SILVA IRA TO FAMILY LEASE LLC

EAST CARONDELET

$2,093,400.00 - QUARRY RD; WHEATLEY DR; ROBERT PL - LOUIS I MUND TRUST TO DUPO DEVELOPMENT LLC

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$7,000.00 - 2939 CONVERSE AVE - FANNIE MAE TO M1 RENTAL LLC

LEBANON

$525,000.00 - 906 COLLEGE ST - DAWSON FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST TO RAYMOND AND YOLANDA SANTIAGO

MASCOUTAH

$100,000.00 - 604 WEST STATE ST - AARON E LEWIS AND REBECCA E AMBURGEY TO LEE R YOUNG AND MICHAEL E HERNANDEZ

$235,752.00 - US ROUTE 15 - CURTIS AND JENNIFER L HUMMERT TO MITCHELL HUMMERT

O'FALLON

$229,000.00 - 520 FAIRWOOD HILLS RD - DANIEL R LOCKERT AND BETH ANN LOCKERT TO TERRY AND ASHLEY CARTER

$70,000.00 - 8401 TREYBROOKE PLACE - SCOTT/TROY DEVELOPERS LLC TO MATTHEW G CORNELL

SWANSEA

$91,900.00 - 130 CLINTON HILL DR - RICARDO SALAS TO KIMBERLY HUNT

DECEMBER 4

BELLEVILLE

$97,000.00 - 4 CRESTON DR - LEONARD AND CARLA CRUISE TO CIERRA N WASHINGTON

$187,000.00 - 228 HARMONY RIDGE DR - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO ASHANTI L EDWARDS

$20,000.00 - 407 GANIM DR - STRAQR LONG TERM PROPERTIES LLC TO COUNTRY-TEK HOMES INC

$133,500.00 - 20 LOMA LANE - MATTHEW BRAVO AND D'ANNE TINETTE-MARZANO BRACO TO LAFRIEDA WARD

$104,000.00 - 140 SUNNYSLOPE DR - THE HEIRS OF CYRIL E DETERMAN, DECEASED TO TR INVESTMENTS LLC

$247,000.00 - 2345 SLAMMER DR - DOYLE E BRADY TO JUDITH A KOCH AND ALLAN C STAHL

$197,500.00 - 222 WINGATE BLVD - AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RELOCATION SOLUTIONS LLC TO JEFFREY SPARKS

CASEYVILLE

$15,000.00 - 8611 WASHONGTON PARK BLVD - ANGELA SQROW ADMINISTRATOR TO JOSE RAMON VALTIERRA-TAPIA

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$55,000.00 - 9504 MARY ANN DR - TAMI WRIGHT, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR TO REAL ESTATE MINE LLC

$114,900.00 - 521 JUDITH ANN PLACE - DARREN SCOTT HOOKS AND ELIZABETH LANE HOOKS TO CHRISTOPHER AND THERESA MATHIS

MASCOUTAH

$29,000.00 - 1225 LEAR LANE - STRAQR LONG TERM PROPERTIES LLC TO COUNTRY-TEK HOMES INC

O'FALLON

$240,500.00 - 1221 ILLINI DR - IAN WYATT TO ERIN AND ELIZABETH MCGINNIS

$359,000.00 - 1365 BOSSLER LANE - LORI R BLUE TO BRANDON AND JESSICA NATY

SHILOH

$392,472.59 - 2621 LAUREN LAKE DR - HOMES BY DESIGN INC TO WILLIAM AND CAROL BREWER

DECEMBER 5

BELLEVILLE

$400,000.00 - 61 LAKE INEZ DR - ANDREA P FRAZIER TRUST INEZ LAKE LLC

$73,000.00 - 301 COUNTRY MEADOW LANE - TIMOTHY AND SUSAN MCGARRY TO MIANA GORDON

$1,000.00 - 509 S 17TH ST - ASSOCIATED BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO BRICK STREET RENOVATIONS LLC

$50,000.00 - 711 EAST MAIN ST - SANSLOEUF LLC TO JUSTIN L JOHNSON

$134,900.00 - 105 SUMTER DR - TERRY AND GAIL KOSTEL NATHAN AND JAMELYA HEISER

$20,000.00 - 24 S 95TH ST - FANNIE MAE TO SAMUEL HARRIS

$122,800.00 - 101 SUNDEW DR - CHRISTINA GLOVER TO LEA XAN HADFIELD AND CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL HOEFFKEN

$260,900.00 - 300 EAST E ST - MONTY L DIXON REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT TO ETHAN ARCHIBALD EDWARDS

$17,000.00 - 26 SOUTH 17TH ST - ROBERT UNDERHILL TO KEVIN STRINGER

CAHOKIA

$12,500.00 - CAMP JACKSON RD - KILLIAN WEIR TO FRANCHISE REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST – IL

CASEYVILLE

$215,956.96 - 431 SAMMY LANE - EJS CUSTOM HOMES INC TO KIMBERLY RAU

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$600,000.00 - 1300 NORTH 81ST ST - CARL P WEISSERT TO THE BARRY A MCMILLIN REVOCABLE TRUST; THE MICHELLE A MCMILLIN REVOCABLE TRUST

FAYETTEVILLE

$30,000.00 - 2003 N 1ST ST - DANIEL O SHAIN TO MARK R HUTCHESON

MASCOUTAH

$2,500.00 - ROUTE 4 - JAMES HEBERE TO PRINCIPLE MEDIA LLC

MILLSTADT

$40,000.00 - 700 SOUTH LAFAYETTE ST - FANNIE MAE TO ROBERT J MCCARTHY JR

$83,000.00 - 15 N MULBERRY ST - LISA REDMAN, EXECUTOR TO WILLIAM E PAJARES

$170,000.00 - 2862 SAEGER RD - CHARLES AND AMBER HINTERTHUER TO ZACHARIE AND LESLIE RANGE

O'FALLON

$361,000.00 - 1301 MERRIAM PKWY - MILES AND CLAIRE HARTMAN TO LORI R BLUE

$44,000.00 - 604 FAIRWAY WOOD DR - MSJB INVESTMENTS LLC TO PHILLIPS CUSTOM BUILDERS INC

SHILOH

$245,000.00 - 2721 AMBRIDGE DR - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO MICHAEL AND KIMBERLY SCHUBERT

$299,900.00 - 3489 CHIPPEWA DR - NEW TRADITION HOMES LLC TO SEAN AND JASMINE KREZANOSKI

$187,000.00 - 26 SIR LAWRENCE DR - JONATHAN AND ALICIA FARMER TO SHAWN AND MARIA JONES

DECEMBER 6

BELLEVILLE

$137,000.00 - 320 E B ST - JERRY AND DEBORAH NORTHWAY TO WHITNEY S OBERLINK

$155,000.00 - 141 RIVER LAUREL DR - CAROLYN K MCCRORY TO CAROLYN HUBLER

$371,250.00 - BOX ELDER LANE - TRUST AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 1977 TO THOMAS AND JACOB RENNER

$219,746.00 - 237 LONGRIDGE CIRCLE - MCBRIDE GREEN MOUNT MANOR LLC TO IVORY TAYLOR AND PETITE SMOTHERS-TAYLOR

$65,000.00 - 117 LIBERTY DR - IVAN DEHART AND NORMA J DEHART JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST TO PAUL D DIETRICH

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$806.25 - 5708 BOND AVE - DERRICK AND THERESA JACKSON TO MOLLIE MCCLAIN-STANLEY

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$65,000.00 - 1 DOGWOOD LANE - ESTATE OF MARION STEWARD TO EUSTORGIO S SAAVEDRA

$40,500.00 - 69 PEACHTREE LANE - WILLIAM MILLER TO CURTIS MCCLELLAND

O'FALLON

$398,809.00 - 1313 TIMBER RIDGE DR - HUNTNGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION TO ADAM AND EMILY WEBER

$324,000.00 - 413 WIEGERSTOWN RD - DAVID AND LESLIE SCOTT TO KOUEVI DOSSEH-ADJANON AND ANGELA FUMEY

$380,000.00 - 1114 HEARTHSTONE DR - MARK AND LORI SCIMIO TO JONATHAN EDWARD PLASCENCIA AND JENNIFER MAE PLASCENCIA

$920,000.00 - 506 OLD COLLINSVILLE RD - MSJB INVESTMENTS LLC TO SPENCER HOMES LLC

WASHINGTON PARK

$1,000.00 - ROSEMONT AVE - MICHELE FOSTER AND MARVELL SANDERS TO PHILIP MILLER