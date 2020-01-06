Customer sues McDonald's over alleged slip and fall

BELLEVILLE - A woman is suing McDonald's after she allegedly slipped and fell on liquid left on the floor while dining at the restaurant.

Manuela Stayton filed the lawsuit on Dec. 17 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against the McDonalds Corporation, Garjo Inc., Garjo Properties LLC and individual defendants Gary L. Peck and Joyce Peck for an alleged incident that took place at a McDonald's in Caseyville.

According to the lawsuit, Stayton slipped and fell on liquid left on the floor at the McDonalds restaurant, which allegedly caused "immediate and debilitating pain, inability to stand back up and lack of ability to feel any sensation in her knees and legs as well as extreme neck pain."

The plaintiff claims the defendants failed to provide a safe and proper place for customers at the restaurant, specifically on the path towards where the plaintiff was dining, the lawsuit states.

The defendants are accused of negligence for allowing and permitting spilled food and/or beverages and other liquids to remain in walkways without warning and failing to inspect to make sure they were safe for customers. The defendants are also accused of being careless and negligent for failing to properly train employers in the proper methods to clean up spills.

As a result of the fall, Stayton claims she suffered injuries to her back, thighs, Iegs and neck. She claims she has needed costly medical treatment for what she describes as "extensive and permanent injuries," according to the lawsuit.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Record.

Stayton is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. She represented by Peter S. Blasi of Evans Blasi of Granite City.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-913