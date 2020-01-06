Gateway Regional Medical Center procedure prompts lawsuit, wrongful death claim

BELLEVILLE - The Gateway Regional Medical Center has been sued after a medical procedure allegedly resulted in the death of a patient.

Earnestine Scott, administrator of the estate of Catherine Daniels, filed suit Dec. 17 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Gateway Regional Medical Group, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Dr. Serge Marinkovic and Dr. Dennis Huford for alleged violations of the Wrongful Death Act and provisions of statutes relating to surviving relatives.

According to the lawsuit, Daniels was a patient at the facility for the purpose of a procedure to treat a uterine prolapse, cystocele and rectocele.

"As a direct result of the defendant's neglects acts or omissions before, during and after said operative procedure, as herein after aIleged, Catherine Daniels was caused to sustain injuries, ultimately resulting in her death on April 2, 2018," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that there was negligence and carelessness in failing to recommend conservative/non-surgical treatment before performing surgery. Scott claims the defendants negligently and carelessly failed to provide adequate postoperative care.

According to the lawsuit, the surviving next of kin have, as a result of death, suffered economic and non-economic damage due to the deprivation of their means of support and the deprivation of the decedent's society, companionship, guidance, advice and love and affection.

Gateway Medical Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the Record.

Scott, who is represented by Charles J. Baricevic of Chatham and Baricevic in Belleville, seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2019-L-910