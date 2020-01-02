Case activity for Michele K Staley vs Phylis A. Fry on Dec. 31

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Dec. 31.

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4073553.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons, # 3 Supplement Entry Of Appearance)(wendler, Brian)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Eric D. Jackstadt On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (jackstadt, Eric)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Angie Marie Zinzilieta On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (zinzilieta, Angie)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01404 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 31.