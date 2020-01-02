Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Case activity for Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds vs Chris Eason on Dec. 31

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 2, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Chris Eason and EASON CONSTRUCTION, LLC on Dec. 31.

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4073511.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit)(kelley, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas R. Kelley On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelley, Thomas)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01402 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 31.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News