3:19-cv-01391
Dec. 23: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "motor vehicle" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Angie Sundhausen; Bob Abrams; Janice Smart v. Aslan Nmi Pino; FedEx Corporation; FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.; Fedex Freight; Hard Drive Express, Inc.
David I. Cates (plaintiff's attorney)
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois