Dec. 23: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "motor vehicle" cases

The following cases categorized as "motor vehicle" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 23. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Angie Sundhausen; Bob Abrams; Janice Smart v. Aslan Nmi Pino; FedEx Corporation; FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.; Fedex Freight; Hard Drive Express, Inc. v. 3:19-cv-01391 David I. Cates (plaintiff's attorney)