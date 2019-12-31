U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 23

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 23 in the suits below:

In Jonathan W. Bohn against Captain Stickles and Dr. Munnekke:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Jonathan W. Bohn.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Jonathan W. Bohn. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 19-1389-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 12/23/2019. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:19-cv-01389-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Michael Curtis Reynolds against USA and Warden Werlich:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Michael Curtis Reynolds. (attachments: # 1 Cover Letter, # 2 Envelope)(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 19-1390-jpg. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 12/23/2019. (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge)(jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01390-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Angie Sundhausen, Bob Abrams and Janice Smart against Aslan Nmi Pino, FedEx Corporation, FedEx Ground Package System, Inc., Fedex Freight and Hard Drive Express, Inc. :

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4068763.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Summons, # 5 Summons, # 6 Summons)(cates, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David I. Cates On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (cates, David)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01391 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Artie K. Voyles against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4069356.), Filed By Artie K. Voyles. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Artie K. Voyles (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01392 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Laurence Lovejoy against Frank Laurence, Lynete Colvis and M. Price:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/23/2019. (jaj)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Laurence Lovejoy.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Laurence Lovejoy. (jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01388-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Reginald Jones against C. Wal:

'Order Severing Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/20/2019. (jaj)'

'Complaint Against C. Wall Filed By Reginald Jones.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Reginald Jones. (jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01386-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.