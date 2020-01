St. Clair County foreclosures Dec. 19-27

DECEMBER 19

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST VS PAMELA SMITH-BRYANT, ANTONIO BRYANT, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $42,271.60, 304 E 5TH STREET, CAHOKIA. 19CH673

DECEMBER 20

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-WF1 VS KENNETH E JOHNSON A/K/A KENNETH JOHNSON, VERONICA L JOHNSON A/K/A VERONICA JOHNSON A/K/A VERONICA L RAY, US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-WF1, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $50,259.56, 216 GILBERT STREET, SWANSEA. 19CH674

DECEMBER 23

AMERIHOME MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC VS BARBARA MILLAS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $412,144.38, 148 S 88TH STREET, CENTREVILLE. 19CH675

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE VS RUTH A NASH A/K/A RUTH NASH, TOWER LOAN OF MISSOURI LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $28,513.32, 1217 JULIE AVENUE, CAHOKIA. 19CH676

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR LEGATEES OF DE ANNA HALTON A/K/A DEANNA HALTON, DECEASED, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $20,546.31, 17 CAHOKIA STREET, CAHOKIA. 19CH677

DECEMBER 26

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS LINDA SUE OBERMILLER, JACQUELINE OBERMILLER A/K/A JACQUELINE KAYE OBERMILLER, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE FIRST FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-FFB-SS, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-FFB-SS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $51,212.59, 228 LUCINDA DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 19CH678

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS BARBETTA M SIMMONS A/K/A BARBETTE SIMMONS A/K/A BARBETTE MARIE SIMMONS, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $54,854.84, 103 NORTH 37TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 19CH679

DECEMBER 27

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS NANCY C REYNOLDS, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $81,810.15, 19 IMPALA COURT, BELLEVILLE. 19CH680

US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-E VS LEIGH A WOMBLE, DAVID W WOMBLE, GRANITE CITY ILLINOIS HOSPITAL COMPANY LLC D/B/A GATEWAY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $272,652.44, 7022 MINE HAUL ROAD, BELLEVILLE. 19CH681