Alhambra couple sues AMC Edwardsville alleging wife injured in fall

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alhambra couple are suing an Edwardsville theater over injuries the wife allegedly suffered in a fall in January.

In their four-page complaint filed Dec. 18 in Madison County Circuit Court, Mary K. and Steven L. Vick seek damages from American Multi-Cinema, Inc., which does business as "AMC," and Realty Income Illinois Properties 3.

The Record reached out to AMC for comment but received no reply. Contact for comment information for Realty Income Illinois Properties 3 could not be found.

Vick was at AMC Theaters on Center Grove Road in Edwardsville on Jan. 13 to see a film n auditorium 11, according to the single count in Vick's lawsuit.

"Upon her arrival to the theatre, the lights had been dimmed, many seats were taken, the theatre was crowded and the plaintiff was entering the theatre behind other patrons," the lawsuit said.

As she walked inside the theater, Vick found "an elevated walkway surface with a single step or riser between the stairs or walkways for seating on the left and right sides of the auditorium," the lawsuit states.

Vick "fell at the elevation change on the walkway surface," which caused her to, as a result, suffer injuries that included a fractured kneecap and ruptured patella," the lawsuit said.

Vick experienced and continues to experience pain and suffering "and she has experienced and continues to experience loss of enjoyment of life and disability," the lawsuit says.

Steven Vick filed the second count in the lawsuit for loss of consortium.

The lawsuit's two counts ehach see damages in excess of $50,000, plus costs of suit.

Vick is represented by attorney Eric J. Carlson, of Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court Case number 2019-L-001798