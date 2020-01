St. Clair County real estate Nov. 25-27

NOVEMBER 25

BELLEVILLE

$90,000.00 - 1030 FREEBURG AVE - LEVI TRENTMAN TO CITY OF BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS

$74,000.00 - 521 SOUTH 74TH ST - ATEFEH ABDOUEI RYAN, SURVIVING SPOUSE OF MATTHEW T RYAN, DECEASED TO ALLEN D KREKE

$179,000.00 - 252 RIVER LAUREL DR - KNIGHT ORGANIZATION INC TO ROMONA L BARTEE AND BASSEM M FAWWAQA

$173,000.00 - 51 WESTHAVEN MEADOW DR - JEREMY J DEJOURNETT TO KRISTINE KRAFT

$144,900.00 - 304 SUSAN COURT - RONALD S WODARCZYK TRUST TO WILLIAM MOORING

$60,000.00 - 1800 EAST B ST - ESTATE OF PHYLLIS J WATTS, DECEASED TO MICHAEL PACE

$29,500.00 - 9902 OLYMPIA ST - FANNIE MAE TO M1 RENTAL LLC

$17,500.00 - 500 SOUTH 21ST ST - DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY TO JIM LYNCH

COLLINSVILLE

$88,000.00 - 1029 VILLA RIDGE RD - FANNIE MAE TO SARAH VANDENBOSSCHE

FREEBURG

$180,000.00 - 8212 JACKS RUN RD - ESTATE OF TIMOTHY J WITTENAUER, DECEASED TO CECILIA M COLLER

$234,000.00 - 8331 WOODLAND DR - JACQUELINE L HUSCHLE TO BRETT AND CHRISTINE SCHUESSLER

LEBANON

$141,644.00 - 911 LOCUST LANE - THEODORE AND KELLY HOLLINGER TO PATRICIA HOLLINGSWORTH

MASCOUTAH

$23,000.00 - 411 W CHURCH ST - THE ERLINGER FAMILY TRUST TO JERRY TRENT JR

O'FALLON

$310,500.00 - 963 CARRIAGE KNOLLS DR - ERIK AND SUSAN WEAVER TO CARTUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

$315,000.00 - 963 CARRIAGE KNOLLS DR - CARTUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION TO JORGE E RATIVA-HOWARD

$243,000.00 - 1023 SHADOW RIDGE CROSSING - AIMEE E JACOBS REVOCABLE TRUST TO SCOTT AND NATALIE DAGGETT

SHILOH

$327,900.00 - 4325 SEQUOIA PLACE - ANDREW AND KATHLEEN BRIDGEMAN TO PERCIVAL AND BRITTNI PARKER-WILLIAMS

SMITHTON

$65,000.00 - 424 SOUTH LINCOLN ST - MARY STEHL TO JTJ LAND LLC

$134,900.00 - 400 SOUTH SMITH ST - SHANNON MICHELLE GARLAND TO DEBRA A LILLIE

SWANSEA

$80,000.00 - 11 META DR - MARY ANN KINSELLA TRUST TO MARKEITA WILLIAMS

NOVEMBER 26

BELLEVILLE

$134,000.00 - 431 SHERATON DR - NANCY SUE FAIST SELF-DECLARATION OF TRUST TO CHARLOTTE L FAIST

$52,000.00 - 2404 COLLEGE AVE - LISA M HANKS TO PHILLIP L MCLAURIN

$122,900.00 - 2056 WEXFORD GREEN WAY - SALINAS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO BRANDI GLENDENNING

$792,500.00 - 5300 WEST MAIN ST - SMTA FINANCING JV LLC TO HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST

CAHOKIA

$28,000.00 - 108 ST ROBERT DR - JLN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC TO LAUREN L HOWELL

$25,500.00 - 1605 ANDREWS DR - EQUITY TRUST COMPANY TO TUNG TRUONG

CASEYVILLE

$288,843.00 - 7947 SONORA RIDGE - C A JONES INC TO MELISSA AND SHAWN PELLMANN

DUPO

$142,500.00 - 614 FLORENCE AVE - HAYES FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO RYAN MICHAEL STEPPIG AND BRITTANY NICOLE KOONCE

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$17,500.00 - 470 N 23RD ST - JOHN LEE BROWN LIVING TRUST AND LORETTA O BROWN TRUST TO PHYLLIS AND JAYLAN MITCHELL

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$65,000.00 - 70 KASSING DR - ANDREA L SCHAEFER TO DAVID JORDAN

LEBANON

$340,000.00 - 2 LOCUST HILLS WOODS DR - JAMES W VAUGHT III AND DEBRA D VAUGHT TO GARY AND ANGELA KESINGER

MASCOUTAH

$152,000.00 - 510 NORTH JACKSON ST - MARY M WRIGHT TO MONMIKE INC

O'FALLON

$218,400.00 - 4965 STONE FALLS CENTER SUITE 2 - REGIONS BANK TRUSTEE TO REGIONS BANK TRSUTEE

$100.00 - US50 W AT IL158 - CITY OF O'FALLON TO ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

$255,000.00 - 957 BENJAMIN AVE - SCOTT A WARNER TO PAUL AND JENNIFER ROAN

SHILOH

$187,000.00 - 3235 STONEBRIDGE DR - PASCAL AND KRISTINE DANET TO EDWIN AND SHERRI SMITH

$800,000.00 - 1644 HARTMAN LANE - RICHARD SCHMISSEUR AND THOMAS SCHMISSEUR AND GEORG TO JERICHO ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH OF LA MESA

WASHINGTON PARK

$994,000.00 - 5520 CASEYVILLE AVE - SMTA FINANCING JV LLC TO HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST

NOVEMBER 27

BELLEVILLE

$82,500.00 - 208 SOUTH DOUGLAS AVE - WILLIAM AND ROSELYN SNODGRASS TO HENRY AND JERI PHILLIPS

$179,900.00 - 2241 STRAWBRIDGE DR - NANCY M LOMBARDO TO DETRAVIS S ROSS II AND NICOLE C WINSTON

$163,000.00 - 2009 IVY CHASE LANE - MICHAEL AND SUSAN MCAULIFFE TO BRITTNI MARTIN

$135,500.00 - 17 FOREST GATE DR - ROBERT J BASSETT TO DANIELLE AND MARY BUSH

$42,500.00 - 29 N MICHIGAN AVE - VA TO KERLEY PROPERTIES LLC

CAHOKIA

$11,000.00 - 1609 ARMAND DR - ARUSYAK SAHAKYAN TO FORTUNATE HOMES IL1 LLC

$18,000.00 - 3401 BARBER ST - DAS INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC TO CASAS LLC

CASEYVILLE

$200,000.00 - 2134 SOUTH MORRISON AVE - SCOTT CREDIT UNION TO LUTHERAN PUBLIC RADIO INC

$239,900.00 - 7965 LAUREL FLATS DR - MATTHEW AND SARAH VANDENBOSSCHE TO JOSEPH AND JACLYN KLIMASKI

COLLINSVILLE

$120,000.00 - 27 WOODLAND DR - PATRICK RIPLEY AND AIMEE J GARDNER TO LINDSAY AND KASSANDRA SLOAN

FAIRMONT CITY

$72,000.00 - 2543 N 43RD ST AND N 43RD ST - CHRISTINE AND KEVIN GARCIA TO MARYRA AND ISRAEL VELASCO

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$198,000.00 - 9308 MARBARRY DR - DAVID AND EMILY LEDFORD TO ZEESHAN SAYED

$62,500.00 - 19 POTOMAC DR - GENEVA TANNER TO BRENNAN HOLDINGS LLC

$210,000.00 - 1010 NORTHWESTERN AVE - KENNETH J MCCULLOUGH TO DAVAGE L MILLER III

MASCOUTAH

$122,000.00 - 1023 WEST POPLAR ST - LEE M MUTSCHLER TO JEFFREY MCMURRAY

MILLSTADT

$120,000.00 - 23 W VAN BUREN - US BANK TRUST NA TO RUSSELL OLDFIELD AND CARY D TOENIES

$437,500.00 - 408 SPRING LAKE RD - FRANK AND KIMBERLY SEPPI TO JEFF AND LINDSAY HOUSTON

O'FALLON

$125,000.00 - 1103 WEST NIXON DR - ALLEGRA INVESTMENTS LLC TO NICHOLAS P LANEY

$270,000.00 - 117 WEST FIRST ST - TERRY WAY TO TRACY AND THOMAS MORELAND