Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Dec. 20: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "labor" cases

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 28, 2019

The following cases categorized as "labor" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 20. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case #
Lawyers
Cain Lea v. Athenson, Illinois Inc. ; Himanshu "Sam" Patel

3:19-cv-01385

MaryAnne Quill (plaintiff's attorney)

