Saturday, December 28, 2019

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 20

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 28, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 20 in the suits below:

In Shawn Rorer against Foresight Energy LLC, M-Class Mining, LLC and Viking Mining LLC:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4067397.), Filed By Shawn Rorer. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet)(miller, Joshua)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Joshua G. Miller On Behalf Of Shawn Rorer (miller, Joshua)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01384 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jena Pohl against Novel Energy Solutions, L. L. C. : 'Complaint And Jury Demand Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4067348.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(uppencamp, Heath)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01383 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Cain Lea against Athenson, Illinois Inc. and Himanshu "Sam" Patel: 'Complaint Against Athenson, Illinois Inc., Himanshu "sam" Patel ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4067430.), Filed By Cain Lea. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons Re Patel, # 3 Summons Summons Re Atheneon, Inc Dba Motel 6)(quill, Maryanne)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01385 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Troy Hawks against Luhr Bros., Inc. :

'Complaint Against Luhr Bros., Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4066878.), Filed By Troy Hawks. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(lambert, Hugh)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Hugh P. Lambert $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4066895 By On Behalf Of Troy Hawks. (lambert, Hugh)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Cayce C. Peterson $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4066897 By On Behalf Of Troy Hawks. (peterson, Cayce)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Jacki L. Smith $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4066901 By On Behalf Of Troy Hawks. (smith, Jacki)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01382 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

