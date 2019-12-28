Madison - St. Clair Record

Case activity for Abdulah Elis Ali vs Reliable Recovery Services Inc on Dec. 26

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Abdulah Elis Ali against Reliable Recovery Services Inc on Dec. 26.

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 19-1395-njr-mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To Civil/Removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(lmb)'

'Complaint Against Reliable Recovery Services Inc, Filed By Abdullah Ellis Ali. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(lmb)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01395-NJR-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 26.

