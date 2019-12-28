Case activity for Abdulah Elis Ali vs Reliable Recovery Services Inc on Dec. 26

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 19-1395-njr-mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To Civil/Removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(lmb)'
'Complaint Against Reliable Recovery Services Inc, Filed By Abdullah Ellis Ali. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(lmb)'
Case number 3:19-cv-01395-NJR-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 26.