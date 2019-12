Madison County civil docket Jan. 6-10

Monday, January 6

9:00 A.M.

CAITLYN GOURLEY VS ERIC WORTHAM

12-L-942, RUTH

ETHAN TUCKER BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND BRANDY TUCKER VS MARY SHERMAN

16-L-1697, RUTH

LINDA BATSON VS LOCKWOOD GROUP LLP DBA TOWNSHIP VILLAGE APARTMENTS

13-L-1181, DUGAN

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

DENISE R SPARKS VS GREGORY SMITH

16-L-234, DUGAN

JERRY L MORGAN VS MADISON COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT

08-L-963, SMITH

Wednesday, January 8

10:30 A.M.

BETTY J VOSS VS BARNEY J CLARENCE

17-L-1229, DUGAN

Thursday, January 9

9:00 A.M.

ALLAN LEWIS ON BEHALF OF HIMSELF/ALL OTHERS SIMILARLY SITUATED VS CITY OF EDWARDSVILLE

11-L-1304, HARRISON

MATTHEW E CARTER VS CITY OF ALTON

11-L-1305, HARRISON

AMY KOPESKY VS CITY OF COLLINSVILLE

11-L-1306, HARRISON

DAVID FUNKHOUSER VS CITY OF GRANITE CITY

11-L-1307, HARRISON

DANA L HOLLAND VS KEVIN M SLATEN

14-L-1200, HARRISON

1:00 P.M.

SUSAN L BAISCH VS JACK IN THE BOX INC

18-L-972, DUGAN

TIMOTHY PATTERSON VS TRAVIS FRENCH

18-L-1336, DUGAN

SECURITY LIFE OF DENVER INSURANCE CO VS PORTELL FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

19-L-913, DUGAN

PATSY CAMPBELL VS GITERSONKE FOOT CLINIC PC

18-L-72, STOBBS

ROBERT MARICLE VS AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC

19-L-481, STOBBS

EVA Y HEISCH VS MADISON COUNTY BOARD

19-L-1163, STOBBS

JAMES D STANTON VS SHELL OIL COMPANY

19-L-1371, STOBBS

3:00 P.M.

LEE IRWIN VS AMERIGAS PROPANE

15-L-183, RUTH

STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY COMPANY VS AMERIGAS PROPANE

17-L-1454, RUTH

Friday, December 10

9:00 A.M.

DUANE SHIRLEY INDIVIDUALLY VS RUST OLEUM CORPORATION

17-L-693, RUTH

HANNA M YANICK VS MARK A ALLEN

17-L-1382, RUTH

DEMETRIC LACEY VS MICHAEL WANOUS

18-L-629, RUTH

JAMES AGEE VS DONALD E GROSHONG

18-L-859, RUTH

OLIVIA A FORBES VS MADISON COUNTY MASS TRANSIT DISTRICT

18-L-1017, RUTH

STEVEN NORBURY VS SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

18-L-1686, RUTH

CATHLEEN SHELTON VS ENVIRO TECH INTERNATIONAL INC

19-L-355, RUTH

RONALD BROWN VS SUSAN EAKER

19-L-935, RUTH

JAMES E JOSEPH VS ALTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

19-L-1219, RUTH

SHAWN ELMORE VS MICHAEL ROEDER

19-L-1236, RUTH

ENOS MAIN VS CRAIG SCROGGINS

19-L-1306, RUTH

DANIELLE C DAVIS VS STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANY

19-L-1317, RUTH

CORLOTTA HARRIS VS DBJ AUTOMOTIVE II INC DBA JD BYRIDER OF WOOD RIVER

19-L-1445, RUTH

JORDAN CLARK VS SCOTT G AULABAUGH

18-L-407, DUGAN

ERICK P LAESCH VS CASSENS TRANSPORT COMPANY

18-L-1663, DUGAN

10:30 A.M.

JUDITH A STEELE VS JACOB DALTON

18-L-366, RUTH

1:30 P.M.

MARY L SVOBODA VS ALTON VFW POST 13

15-L-671, RUTH