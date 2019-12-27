3:19-cv-01381
Dec. 19: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "864 social security: ssid tit. xvi" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Donel Hopkins v. Commissioner of Social Security
Joseph S. Sellers (plaintiff's attorney) and Suzanne M. Garrison; Jane Rund (defendant's attorneys)
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois