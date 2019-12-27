U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 19

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 19 in the suits below:

In Derek Britz against Effingham County Sheriff's Office and Steve Langhurst:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Derek Britz, Sr. (attachments: # 1 Part 2, # 2 Part 3, # 3 Part 4)(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Derek Britz, Sr. (attachments: # 1 Trust Fund Statement)(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 19-1379-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 12/19/2019. (jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01379-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Carolina Casualty Insurance Company against Lincoln Electric Company, Rock Branch Ironworks, Inc. , Rodney Smith, Shores Builders, Inc and Stumpf Welding Supplies, Inc. :

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Carolina Casualty Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Summons, # 5 Summons, # 6 Summons)(beasley, Laura)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Laura K. Beasley On Behalf Of Carolina Casualty Insurance Company (beasley, Laura)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Carolina Casualty Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A)(beasley, Laura)'

'Exhibit By Carolina Casualty Insurance Company. Exhibit To 1 Complaint . (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 2, # 2 Exhibit 3, # 3 Exhibit 4)(beasley, Laura)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Terry A Fox On Behalf Of Carolina Casualty Insurance Company (fox, Terry)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01376 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Keneth R. Young against Danville Correctional Center and Medical Department:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Kenneth R. Young.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 19-1377-njr. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/19/2019. (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge)(jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01377-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Donel Hopkins against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Donnell Hopkins. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(sellers, Joseph)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Donnell Hopkins. (sellers, Joseph)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Joseph S. Sellers On Behalf Of Donnell Hopkins (sellers, Joseph)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01381 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Mickey Mason against Heather Cecil: 'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 19-1375-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/19/2019. (jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01375-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.