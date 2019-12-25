3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS
Dec. 17: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "labor" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Albert Bond; Craig McPartlin; Dan Barger; Dan Neiswander; Donald Jr. Brusel; Greg Heser; James Carson; John Gal; Keith Taylor; Kent Kiefner; Kevin Deptula; Mark Boehms; Mike Hart; Mike Weis; Robert Behlman; Robert Calhoun; Scot Bryne; Scot Byrne; St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council; Tim Scholfield; Tim Wies; Tod Hake; Tod O'Donaghue; Trustee Dennis Joyce; Trustee Jim Sauer; Trustee Rocky Kloth v. Cecil Compton Construction, LLC; Christopher Compton; Compton Sons Siding, LLC; Kevin Deptula
Greg A. Campbell (defendant's attorney) and Greg A. Campbell (plaintiff's attorney)
Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?
Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.
Organizations in this Story
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois