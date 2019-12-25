3:19-cv-01367
Dec. 17: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "fraud" cases
Case/Case #
Lawyers
Keneth Bouas v. Harley - Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC
Garrett Owens; Megan Myers Arvola (plaintiff's attorneys)
