U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 17

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 17 in the suits below:

In Lee Price against Amy Burle, C / O Ochs, Deanna M. Brookhart and L. Hartleroad:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 12/16/2019. (jaj)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Lee Price.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Lee Price. (jaj)'

'Order: On December 17, 2019, This Case Was Severed From Price V. Brookhart, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-689-njr. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until January 21, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 1/21/2020). Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 12/17/2019. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:19-cv-01368-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Albert Bond, Craig McPartlin, Dan Barger, Dan Neiswander, Donald Jr. Brusel, Greg Heser, James Carson, John Gal, Keith Taylor, Kent Kiefner, Kevin Deptula, Mark Boehms, Mike Hart, Mike Weis, Robert Behlman, Robert Calhoun, Scot Bryne, Scot Byrne, St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Tim Scholfield, Tim Wies, Tod Hake, Tod O'Donaghue, Trustee Dennis Joyce, Trustee Jim Sauer and Trustee Rocky Kloth against Cecil Compton Construction, LLC, Christopher Compton, Compton Sons Siding, LLC and Kevin Deptula:

'Case Transferred In From District Of Missouri Eastern; Case Number 4:19-cv-03252. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

'Letter To Attorneys Of Record Regarding Transfer Of Case To Ilsd (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge) (rah)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Keneth Bouas against Harley - Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC:

'Complaint Against Harley-davidson Motor Company Group, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4062897.), Filed By Kenneth Bouas. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(arvola, Megan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Megan Myers Arvola On Behalf Of Kenneth Bouas (arvola, Megan)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Garrett Owens $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4063267 By On Behalf Of Kenneth Bouas. (owens, Garrett)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01367 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Mickey Mason against Heather Cecil:

'Complaint Against Heather Cecil Filed By Mickey Mason. (attachments: # 1 Part 2)(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Mickey Mason. (jaj)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01375-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.