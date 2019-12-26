Man sues Paddy McD's, patron over injuries from allegedly unprovoked bar fight

EDWARDSVILLE – A man is suing a Granite City establishment and an individual after he claims he was injured while patronizing the tavern.

Russell D. English alleges was a patron of the liquor tavern on Dec. 22, 2018, when an intoxicated patron, co-defendant Joseph Van Arsdale, initiated a fight, which caused English to be struck without any warning or provocation and causing him serious and permanent injuries. The complaint was filed Dec. 17 in Madison County Circuit Court.

"That as a direct and proximate result of the sale or giving of intoxicating liquors to patrons, while so intoxicated, struck the plaintiff about the face causing serious and permanent injuries from which he has in the past and will in the future suffer great pain and anguish..." the complaint states.

English claims he suffered in the past and will continue to suffer from the injuries, which caused him to pay out large sums of money toward his medical treatment. He claims he also will pay out large sums of money in the future that he would have otherwise gained from his usual occupation.

English claims the defendants violated the Dram Shop Act. He alleges Paddy McD's knew or should have known that a fight was likely to occur at the tavern and several have occurred there previously. It is alleged that the tavern failed to take reasonable care to ensure that a fight did not break out.

The plaintiff was rightfully on the premises when he was injured by Van Arsdale, whom he claims assaulted and battered him, according to the suit. English claims Van Arsdale "viciously attacked and assaulted" him without cause.

English alleges Paddy McD's failed to provide adequate security at the tavern and failed to protect patrons from injury, according to the suit.

English is seeking compensatory damages of more than $50,000. He is represented by Morgan Scroggins of Scroggins Law Office in Granite City.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2019L 001778