NEAL GERBER & EISENBERG LLP: Neal Gerber Eisenberg Named Top Patent Firm by Juristat

Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP issued the following announcement on Dec. 20.

Juristat recently released data-based rankings of top-performing law firms in each USPTO Technology Center. NGE’s patent practice was ranked in the following areas:

3rd in Tech Center 3700 (Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing and Products). According to Juristat, “Technology Center 3700 is where you’ll find patent applications relating to Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing and Products, from companies like Medtronic, General Electric, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, and Robert Bosch Stiftung.” The firm achieved its 3rd ranking by being ranked second in Allowance Rate and tenth in Average Office Actions to Allowance in Tech Center 3700.

15th in Tech Center 3600 (Transportation, Electronic Commerce, Construction, Agriculture, Licensing and Review). According to Juristat, “Technology Center 3600 is where you’ll find patent applications relating to Transportation, Electronic Commerce, Construction, Agriculture, Licensing and Review, from companies like Toyota, Honda, Ford, General Motors, and IBM.” The firm achieved its ranking at 15th by being ranked tenth in Allowance Rate and eighth in Average Office Actions to Allowance in Tech Center 3600.

Because each tech center presents its own distinctive set of challenges, Juristat analyzed data regarding pending, abandoned and granted patent applications to develop an objective analysis. To qualify for inclusion, a firm must have filed a minimum of 100 applications in the tech center during a 12-month period.

“The diverse educational and technical backgrounds of our patent attorneys allow us to serve clients across a broad array of industries,” said Tom McDonough, co-chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property practice group and a registered patent attorney. “We are thrilled that our capacity to protect and represent the core interests of our clients has been verified and recognized by Juristat.”

The firm’s patent practice group consists of over 25 registered patent attorneys licensed to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, many of whom have significant patent trial experience. The attorneys in the group combine knowledge across practices to solve patent challenges with the insights and experience of skilled lawyers, scientists and engineers. They work across a multitude of industries to adeptly handle domestic and international patent counseling and prosecution. They also manage global and national patent portfolios for a diverse range of clients. In addition, they also counsel and fiercely protect clients in cases of patent infringement and related patent claims. NGE patent trial attorneys have significant experience in District Court litigation, appeals to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and inter partes proceedings in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Original source can be found here.